Football: Turnovers cost Raptors in overtime loss

“It’s hard to be consistent when you turn the ball over three times,” Fritze said on Friday.

East Ridge led 14-7 at halftime thanks to second-quarter rushing touchdowns from T.J. Kelly and Jaron Pittman. Jack McKenzie also added a field goal in the fourth quarter as both teams were tied 17-17 at the end of regulation.

East Ridge struck first in overtime, with Pittman rushing into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game to push the lead to 24-17.

Mounds View responded with a touchdown on its overtime possession. But instead of kicking for an extra point, the Mustangs decided to go for two points. A touchdown pass from Tenzin Misra to Ben Rosenow ended the game.

East Ridge, now 3-3 this season, will next host rival Woodbury at ERHS on Friday, Oct. 13. Then the Raptors will finish the regular season schedule with a road game at Centennial on Wednesday, Oct. 18.