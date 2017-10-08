Football: Turnovers cost Raptors in overtime loss
Giveaways can be costly in football.
Just ask the East Ridge football team. In an overtime game that ended with a 25-24 loss to Mounds View, head coach Dan Fritze lamented those costly mistakes from the Raptors’ offense.
“It’s hard to be consistent when you turn the ball over three times,” Fritze said on Friday.
East Ridge led 14-7 at halftime thanks to second-quarter rushing touchdowns from T.J. Kelly and Jaron Pittman. Jack McKenzie also added a field goal in the fourth quarter as both teams were tied 17-17 at the end of regulation.
East Ridge struck first in overtime, with Pittman rushing into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game to push the lead to 24-17.
Mounds View responded with a touchdown on its overtime possession. But instead of kicking for an extra point, the Mustangs decided to go for two points. A touchdown pass from Tenzin Misra to Ben Rosenow ended the game.
East Ridge, now 3-3 this season, will next host rival Woodbury at ERHS on Friday, Oct. 13. Then the Raptors will finish the regular season schedule with a road game at Centennial on Wednesday, Oct. 18.