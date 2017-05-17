Search
    Boys' Lacrosse: Raptors lose twice in SEC games

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 12:26 p.m.

    The East Ridge boys' lacrosse team lost two games last week that included a 12-11 overtime heartbreaker to Cretin-Derham Hall at home Thursday, May 11.

    With the game tied at 11-11, the Raiders scored one goal in overtime to end the Suburban East Conference matchup.

    Joey Arndt led the Raptors with five points in the game. Jack Mohler, David Griffith and Grant Woodward each scored two goals.

    Park also lost a 16-1 game at Stillwater on May 9. Ben Marburger scored the lone goal for East Ridge.

    The Raptors are now 3-6 this season with a SEC mark of 3-3.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
