Boys' Lacrosse: Raptors lose twice in SEC games

With the game tied at 11-11, the Raiders scored one goal in overtime to end the Suburban East Conference matchup.

Joey Arndt led the Raptors with five points in the game. Jack Mohler, David Griffith and Grant Woodward each scored two goals.

Park also lost a 16-1 game at Stillwater on May 9. Ben Marburger scored the lone goal for East Ridge.

The Raptors are now 3-6 this season with a SEC mark of 3-3.