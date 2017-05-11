Boys' Tennis: Raptors finish 2-1 at Edina invitational

While the Raptors lost a close 4-3 decision to Minnetonka, they came back to win close matches against two other teams to finish 2-1 on the day.

While the Raptors ended up losing their first dual meet of the season to Minnetonka, head coach Suzie Heideman said it was good for the Raptors to see the only team ranked ahead of them in the state rankings. The team also got the opportunity to experience tennis on a bigger stage than the average conference dual meet.

"Just the high level of tennis and the intensity," Heideman said. "You could tell a lot more people were watching."

Top-ranked No. 1 singles player Ben van der Sman won all three of his matches to stay undefeated on the season, including a three-set battle with zero breaks of serve against Rochester Century's Nick Aney. The East Ridge senior wrapped up the match by winning the second set 7-6 and the third by a 10-6 tiebreaker.

East Ridge defeated Rochester Century and Mounds View by scores of 4-3.