Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Swimming and Diving: Raptors place fourth in section true team

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 9:00 a.m.

    The East Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team ran into tough competition Thursday against the state’s third-ranked Class 2A team, Stillwater.

    Stillwater won the home dual meet 102-76 over East Ridge.

    Divers led the way for East Ridge as Brad Ostrom and Carter Opsahl finished first and second. Ostrom scored a 237.45 while Opsahl was second with a mark of 194.10.

    Carter Smith also took first in the 100-yard butterfly after finishing the race in 56.22 seconds.

    True Team Sections

    East Ridge placed fourth out of six teams in the Class 2A, Section 3 True Team competition Saturday in Edina.

    East Ridge finished fourth with 758.5 team points. Eagan won the event with a team score of 969 points while Eastview was second with 891.

    Three East Ridge individuals finished in the top-five. Ostrom placed third in the diving event with a score of 337.25, and Carlo Mallari took third in the 100 backstroke in 58.63.

    Noah Cagle swam to fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52 seconds.

    East Ridge will next swim Thursday in a home dual against White Bear Lake.

    Explore related topics:sportsraptorsEast Ridge boys swimming and diving
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement