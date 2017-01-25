Stillwater won the home dual meet 102-76 over East Ridge.

Divers led the way for East Ridge as Brad Ostrom and Carter Opsahl finished first and second. Ostrom scored a 237.45 while Opsahl was second with a mark of 194.10.

Carter Smith also took first in the 100-yard butterfly after finishing the race in 56.22 seconds.

True Team Sections

East Ridge placed fourth out of six teams in the Class 2A, Section 3 True Team competition Saturday in Edina.

East Ridge finished fourth with 758.5 team points. Eagan won the event with a team score of 969 points while Eastview was second with 891.

Three East Ridge individuals finished in the top-five. Ostrom placed third in the diving event with a score of 337.25, and Carlo Mallari took third in the 100 backstroke in 58.63.

Noah Cagle swam to fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52 seconds.

East Ridge will next swim Thursday in a home dual against White Bear Lake.