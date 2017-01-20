Wrestling: East Ridge reaches program milestone

The Raptors have been talking for the past few seasons about continuing to grow as a program. Although Park is having a down year, the Raptors were happy to break the streak.

“The culture is changing, the mentality,” assistant coach Travis VanDeWiele said. “As you start to change things, it takes awhile for everybody to buy in. We’re starting to get those kids who are buying in. Our youth kids that have been with the program for a while are starting to come up.”

East Ridge gained an early 18-0 lead in the dual against Park with a pin by Hunter Lyden at 106 pounds and two forfeits at 113 and 120. Collin Brown (145), Carson Lesher (182) and Marco Cavallaro (220) each also won by fall. Against Woodbury, pins came from Sam Tollison (126), Cole Wagner (132) and Cavallaro. Lesher also won by tech fall.

Winning a conference dual was something the wrestlers had talked about before Thursday’s competition. It was a milestone that having a full lineup of for the first time in program history helped achieve.

“We were talking about it before, and we were thinking this is finally the year,” Lesher said. “We were 0-15 against Park and Woodbury combined, so we really thought this is the year we have to beat them.”