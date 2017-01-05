Search
    Wrestling: Raptors finish 68th in Fargo

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 2:00 p.m.

    The East Ridge wrestling team finished 68th out of 72 teams in the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo last week.

    Four wrestlers competed in the championship bracket for the Raptors.

    Carson Lesher advanced the furthest in the championship bracket for East Ridge as he won his first match by 8-6 decision. Lesher lost in the third round of the bracket and went 1-1 in the consolation rounds.

    Hunter Lyden went 1-1 in the consolation rounds after being knocked out of the championship bracket by a close 3-2 decision. Roman Rogotzke also won his first match in the consolation rounds by 7-6 decision after being knocked out of the championship bracket. He ended up losing in round four of the consolation bracket.

    East Ridge is scheduled to wrestle a triangular at Eagan Friday before competing in an invitational in Hopkins Saturday.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
