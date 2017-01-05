Wrestling: Raptors finish 68th in Fargo

Carson Lesher advanced the furthest in the championship bracket for East Ridge as he won his first match by 8-6 decision. Lesher lost in the third round of the bracket and went 1-1 in the consolation rounds.

Hunter Lyden went 1-1 in the consolation rounds after being knocked out of the championship bracket by a close 3-2 decision. Roman Rogotzke also won his first match in the consolation rounds by 7-6 decision after being knocked out of the championship bracket. He ended up losing in round four of the consolation bracket.

East Ridge is scheduled to wrestle a triangular at Eagan Friday before competing in an invitational in Hopkins Saturday.