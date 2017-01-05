Boys' Basketball: Raptors go 1-1 in Rochester

Courtney Brown Jr. led East Ridge with 21 points in the victory. Both Nick Christenson and Ben Carlson also each scored 16 points. Carlson also grabbed eight rebounds.

Head coach Paul Virgin said he liked what the Raptors were able to do on both ends of the floor.

“They were really talking on defense, and we ran the floor,” Virgin said. “We were able to get some easy buckets early, and our shots were falling.”

The Raptors ran into state-ranked Mahtomedi in a 67-46 loss in the tournament’s final round Friday. The Zephyrs jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime and outscored the Raptors 33-23 in the second half.

Virgin said the offense did not have the same performance against Mahtomedi as it did the previous night.

“We didn’t make good decisions offensively, and we got down by 12 because we just didn’t make our shots and we didn’t execute correctly,” Virgin said.

Brown again led the Raptors with 13 points. Carlson scored 11 points and Christenson finished with 10.

Andy Voyen led Mahtomedi with 19 points, and three other Zephyrs finished with double-digit points.

Although the Raptors were able to slow the offense from Mahtomedi’s post players, Virgin credited Voyen for taking control on offense.

“He had a really nice night,” he said. “We didn’t have an answer for him.”

Mahtomedi is Class 3A’s No. 8 ranked team, and it improved to a record of 8-0 on the season with Friday’s win against East Ridge.

The Raptors, now 5-2 on the season, were scheduled to play three Suburban East Conference games this week. They will play home games against Forest Lake Tuesday and Roseville Thursday before hitting the road Saturday to face Cretin-Derham Hall.