Young Phenom: Courtney Brown Jr. takes off for East Ridge

Brown was the fourth leading scorer last season as a varsity regular as he averaged 9.7 points per game.

East Ridge head coach Paul Virgin sat back and thought for a second when asked about the last time he remembered having a ninth grader as prolific as Brown. The answer brought him back to the days when he was an assistant coach at Park High School.

“The last one he kind of reminds me of is I was coaching at Park when Sam Jacobson played,” Virgin said, referring to the former University of Minnesota and NBA player. “They have similar skill sets. We didn’t ask as much of Courtney last year as we did of Sam. But now this year we are, and he has responded.”

Brown has benefited from having a dad who was a standout basketball player himself while growing up in St. Paul. With similar body types, his father Courtney Brown Sr. taught him how to master the forward position.

“He showed me how to play in the post,” Brown said about his father. “I was bigger than everyone, so I played the post. That’s where he played, so he taught me everything he knows.”

The Raptors have started the season 2-0, and Brown has led the offense in both games. He scored 21 points in a 67-58 victory over Chanhassen on Dec. 2 and followed that with a 23-point night in a 70-55 victory over Eastview on Dec. 6.

Virgin said not only does Brown have an elite set of basketball skills, but he is also very young for his age. Brown is a sophomore this year but he is still younger than some freshmen.

“His explosiveness is very good, and also he has basketball IQ,” Virgin said. “He has a nice shot. I think he has a good feel for the game. He has really worked on his strength from last year to this year.”

Brown’s work with basketball extends beyond the East Ridge varsity season. He has played Howard Pulley basketball over the past few summers. Last season, he played above his age group as a 15-year-old on the Howard Pulley 16U and 17U teams.

Brown has used this time in the offseason to develop into a more well-rounded basketball player.

“Just my ball handling and being able to catch and shoot,” he said about what he is working on as a player. “Being able to knock down open shots.”

Although Brown is only a sophomore, the college recruiting process has already started. He visited St. Thomas University earlier this year, and he has already received a Division 1 scholarship offer from the University of North Dakota.

The future looks bright for East Ridge as Brown’s younger brother, Kendall, is also a rising eighth grader on the junior varsity team. So far, the eighth grader has enjoyed playing above his age group on the JV.

“It’s fun, you know, having that brother relationship,” Kendall said.

The East Ridge coaches are closely watching the progression of Kendall as a high school basketball player this year. While he said it would take some time for the eighth grader to get acclimated to the higher level of play, Virgin has not entirely ruled out an appearance on the varsity team at some point this winter.

“That’s going to be a learning process for him, but our expectation is by the end of the year he’s not going to be an eighth-grader or a ninth grader anymore,” Virgin said about Kendall. “We want him to become a varsity player.”