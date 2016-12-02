It looked like a win they can build off after seven Raptors scored points.

“I thought we had a bit too many turnovers, but we also shared the ball really well, and our playmakers made plays,” senior Nick Christenson said.

East Ridge led 35-25 at halftime, but Chanhassen cut the deficit to 54-51 with 4:57 left in regulation. They stayed within four points until the 3:24 mark, when the Raptors settled down on offense to hit a few shots.

Sophomore Courtney Brown Jr., who led East Ridge with 21 points, said a crucial timeout helped calm their nerves with the game on the line.

“We were turning the ball over, we were being careless with it,” Brown said. “Then we called a timeout and coach got us back together and focused.”

Head coach Paul Virgin said the Raptors are working on a few different looks on offense this season with a smaller roster. East Ridge teams in recent history included tall centers to build the offense around, but this season Virgin said the focus is creating space for its playmakers.

“I was pretty happy with us, offensively,” Virgin said about Friday’s game. “I think we need to work on our shot selection a little bit better, especially down the stretch. But overall, I was very pleased with us offensively.”

Brown led the Raptors with 21 points on Friday. Zach Bennett scored 14 points, and Christenson also finished with 11 points. Chanhassen was led by Henry Weisman’s 13 points scored and Chris Wandling’s 10 points.

Despite losing a few of their scorers from last season, the Raptors are back with many of the same varsity players that helped them win 15 games. After starting the season with a win, they are ready to work with some momentum.

“I think getting the win really helps our confidence and makes everyone practice harder,” Christenson said.