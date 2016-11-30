Season Preview: Raptors bring back confidence in the lineup

Last year’s seniors Tom Kelzenberg and Luke Coquyt graduated after averaging more than 10 points per game, but head coach Paul Virgin is not concerned about their departures. Seniors Nick Christenson, Zach Bennett and Mike Virgin are all returning with varsity experience from last year. Then there is Courtney Brown, a sophomore forward who is already receiving Division I offers.

Seniors Ben Franks and Michael Remke are also expected to contribute this season. Virgin said Freshman Ben Carlson, a forward who Virgin said has plenty of size, should also join the varsity mix.

“He’s going to surprise a lot of people with his ability,” Virgin said. “He’s a (6-foot-8) ninth grader.”

The Raptors finished the last season with a record of 15-12, falling in the first round of the Class 4A, Section 4 tournament to North St. Paul. They finished 9-7 in the Suburban East Conference.

Virgin said the Raptors had plenty of other chances to close out games last season in addition to the 15 wins. East Ridge was leading or tied with less than five minutes remaining in 10 of those 12 losses.

“We’ve got to make our free throws at the end of the game, and we’ve got to close out the game,” Virgin said about this season.

Virgin said he expects Woodbury and Cretin-Derham Hall to be among the top teams in the Suburban East Conference this season.