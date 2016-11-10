East Ridge students make it official

Kelen Kenol, Mariah Sexe, and Allison Barber signed their official letters of intent at East Ridge High School, while Emily Bunnell signed an unofficial letter.

Bunnell is committed to Baylor University to play on the women’s soccer team. The official signing date for college soccer is coming up in February, but Bunnell plans on graduating early from East Ridge. So she marked her signing on Wednesday.

Bunnell will graduate from East Ridge High School early to start classes at Baylor on Jan. 9. She is doing so to have the opportunity to adjust to life at college.

“That way I can get acclimated to the program, and I can play in the spring season and get used to the college environment before the actual season in the fall,” Bunnell said.

Bunnell received an offer from the University of Minnesota as well, but she liked what Baylor had to offer.

“The whole atmosphere down there is about community and family,” she said. “And I just liked that.”

During her speech, Bunnell credited her brother, Austin, for helping her build interest in soccer. Bunnell is still facing a little pain from the end of the East Ridge girls soccer season, both literally and otherwise. The Raptors fell to Andover 2-0 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament on Oct. 27. She bruised some ribs and dislocated a shoulder during a collision in the game.

“It still stings a lot,” Bunnell said. “I’m still doing PT with my shoulder because I had issues with that in the last game. It’s hard to look back on right now, it still hurts.”

Bunnell is considering a major in the health sciences field.

Kelen Kenol, Basketball

Kenol made her commitment to Austin Peay State University official at Wednesday’s signing ceremony.

The East Ridge basketball player received interest from a few other schools during the recruitment process. But she ended up making her commitment in September after visiting the campus in Tennessee.

“I definitely felt most at home when I was at Austin Peay,” Kenol said. “I definitely liked it a lot. The program was great. The coaches are great, and I liked the school.”

Kenol plans to study law at Austin Peay. She plays AAU basketball with 43 Hoops and also has tried out for the USA Basketball National Team for her age group over the past three years.

Before heading off to college, Kenol has one season left with the East Ridge girls basketball team this winter. She hopes the Raptors can qualify for the state tournament this season after falling in the section championship game last year.

“To get to the state tournament,” Kenol said about her goal. “We got really close last year, and I definitely think with the talent that we have this year, you can see from a lot of the girls that are committing and signing today.”

Barber is headed to Providence College to play on the women’s volleyball team next season.

The East Ridge senior made her commitment two years ago as a sophomore. She made visits to schools in the southern United States, including Arkansas State and Witchita State. But she ended up choosing Providence.

“I just fell in love with the campus,” Barber said. “I really loved the coach. I just felt like it was a good fit for the program and going to school there. I would enjoy myself even if I wasn’t playing volleyball.”

Barber plays club volleyball with Burnsville-based Northern Lights. She plans on playing with the club team through the winter before heading off to college.

Barber and the rest of the East Ridge volleyball team just wrapped up their season last week. The Raptors lost to Cretin-Derham Hall in the section semifinals after a five-set battle on Nov. 2. She will miss the interaction she had with her teammates while playing high school volleyball.

“You go to school with these girls, you see them every day even before practice,” Barber said. “You have that out-of-gym relationship, which is really interesting and I like that part of the high school season. Over the past four years, I’ve made some great friends.”

Barber is considering studying business while in college.

Sexe signed her letter of intent to Lehigh University in Pennsylvania to play women’s basketball.

Sexe said she visited several schools in the recruiting process and received an offer from Illinois State. But she made a visit to Lehigh in June and liked it so much she committed the next day.

“I loved how well-rounded they were,” Sexe said. “Obviously strong athletically, but they are also super strong academically. Their players have fun, too. It’s a good balance. The coaches were great, and the teammates were a lot like myself.”

Much like her teammate Kenol, Sexe hopes the East Ridge girls basketball team can make a run to the state tournament in her senior year.

“My goal right now is to get to state, we lost in the section championship game last year,” said Sexe, who also played AAU basketball for North Tartan. “I know for sure we can get into the tournament, and get far. I do believe we can win if we put in the work.”

Sexe plans to study biology while at college and hopes to become a physician’s assistant.