Girls Tennis: Raptors win two SEC duals

The East Ridge girls tennis team is gearing up for the section team tournament this week.

The Raptors wrapped up the regular season with two Suburban East Conference wins against Roseville and Forest Lake. The Raptors squeaked out a 4-3 win against Roseville, and head coach Jon Rydberg said Roseville will be tough again next year with strong underclassmen in all four of the singles spots.

Celina Ough was the only winner in the singles lineup. She pulled out a victory in two sets 6-1, 6-2.

East Ridge also swept the doubles spots. Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis won at first doubles (6-2, 6-1), Kailey Courteau and Allison Marshall won at second doubles (6-3, 6-2) and Brianna Whisler and Fabiola Ramirez-Rivera closed it out at third doubles (6-3, 6-3).

The Raptors also defeated Forest Lake 7-0. Wins came from Dolezal at first singles (6-7, 6-2, 10-7), Megan Karrow at second singles (6-4, 6-0), Jordyn Brown at third singles (6-2, 6-0) and Alicia Zhang at fourth singles (6-2, 6-1).

Wins in the doubles lineup came from Courteau and Marshall at the first spot (6-1, 6-0), Travis and Ough at the second spot (6-1, 6-0) and Whisler and Ramirez-Rivera at the third spot (6-2, 6-3).