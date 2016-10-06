Cross Country: Raptors compete at Red Wing invite

The East Ridge cross country teams gave some of their varsity runners a rest for Friday’s Red Wing Invitational.

For some of the Raptors’ runners, Friday was their first varsity race. Head coach Chad Cronin said the team is focused on getting ready for the upcoming conference and section meets later this month.

“We continue our focus for the conference meet and beyond, but these last couple meets here are certainly stepping stones to that end goal,” Cronin said.

East Ridge junior Brianna Sharp led the East Ridge girls team by taking 25th in the 5-kilometer race with a time of 21:43. Seventh-grader Mary Kenney was right behind her in 28th place with a time of 21:54.

Rounding out the girls varsity team were Emily Tupper in 37th (22:22), Shreya Narayan in 41st (22:30), Christine Severude in 42nd (22:31), Lucia Witikko in 43rd (22:33) and Elizabeth Boerger in 45th (22:36).

Junior Michael Merthan led the boys team by placing 33rd with a time of 18:13. Junior Erik Lemay was right behind him in 37th (18:19), and rounding out the varsity scorers were Zach Getting in 38th (18:21), Michael Cauthorn in 39th (18:21) and Philip Gramer in 42nd (18:32).

Joseph Moynihan placed 52nd (18:42) and Eric Gramer was 54th (18:44) to round out the East Ridge varsity.

The East Ridge girls place seventh as a team while the boys were eighth.

East Ridge will next run at a Blaine Invitational race on Thursday at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Andover.