Boys Soccer: Raptors’ winning streak grows to six games

Sam Hoeffel looks downfield with the ball during Tuesday's Suburban East Conference game. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Thibault Ceulemans looks around for a teammate to pass the ball to during Tuesday's game at East Ridge. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The East Ridge boys soccer team extended its winning streak to a season-long six games on Tuesday.

The Raptors shut out Roseville by a score of 3-0 thanks to goals from two of their most consistent scorers. Sam Hoeffel gave East Ridge a lead just 30 seconds into the game after knocking a header into the Roseville net. Collin Sieffert was credited with the assist.

Hoeffel next drove a bouncing ball on goal early in the second half to give the Raptors a two-goal lead.

Thibault Ceulemans also scored with 22 minutes remaining in the game to put East Ridge ahead 3-0. Grant Tostenrud assisted both of the second-half goals.

Temperatures dropped into the low 50s during the 7 p.m. game. But the Raptors did not let that affect their effort in the Suburban East Conference game.

“I really liked the intensity,” Hoeffel said. “We really pressed on them right away, and we were able to find passes and play as a team.”

East Ridge still credits lessons learned from a 2-1 loss to Stillwater 20 days ago. That loss was the only one of the season for the Raptors, who now hold a record of 10-1-1.

“We’ve definitely picked it up after our loss against Stillwater,” Hoeffel said. “It was kind of a shocker. We lost our sense of invulnerability.”

Head coach Anthony Bidwell said the Raptors learned a lot about playing physical in the loss.

“We’re never going to get outdueled in a match when it comes to physicality,” Bidwell said. “That’s not going to happen. These guys are committed to that. That’s something that was apparent when we played Stillwater. They outworked us, and they were more physical than us, and that’s not going to happen.”

East Ridge wrapped up its home regular-season schedule with Tuesday’s win. They will next play road games against Blake on Thursday and Eden Prairie on Saturday.