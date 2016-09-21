East Ridge placed seventh and Woodbury finished ninth among schools in the Gold Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Two Raptors ended up placing fourth in their events. Olivia Burleigh was fourth in the diving event with a score of 224.20, and Chloe Wangensteen also placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of about one minute and nine seconds.

Grace Rauker was seventh in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:25.26.

Rauker and Callie Kunz also finished back-to-back in the 200-yard freestyle. Kunz was 10th with a time of 2:01.05 and Rauker was 11th in 2:02.55.

Two relays teams from East Ridge also placed in the top-10. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Kyra Bachman, Robbie Witikko, Gretchen Olson and Kolbe Bachman placed seventh with a time of 1:46.00. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Kyra Bachman, Kolbe Bachman, Rauker and Kunz placed ninth with a time of 3:52.97.

Miller paces Woodbury

Diver Meghan Miller led the Royals in Saturday’s Invitational.

Miller finished second in the diving competition with a score of 245.25. The only person to finish ahead of her in the Gold Division was Megan Phillip of Edina, who scored a 299.95.

Other top-10 finishers from Woodbury include Melissa Parker in sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.90), Ali Grinde in seventh in diving (183.95) and Parker in fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (54.58).