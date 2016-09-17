Corey Phung (right) gets some help from his teammates to bring down a White Bear Lake ballcarrier (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Dominik London celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first touchdown of Friday's game at White Bear Lake. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Lightning caused problems for East Ridge and White Bear Lake in the third quarter of Friday’s East Metro-Blue District football game.

But by that time, it did not matter. The Raptors did not punt in the first half of the road game, scoring four touchdowns to jump ahead 31-0 at halftime. That score ended up being the final after lightning forced officials to cancel the game in the middle of the third quarter.

Dominik London found the end zone three times for East Ridge. He rushed the ball 21 times for 120 yards.

London also had some help in the run game from quarterback Ty Okada and fellow running back Jaron Pittman.

“We always have to establish the run game,” London said. “That’s what we’re known for. If we don’t do that, we’re probably going to struggle. Our passing game opened up today, which was nice.”

The Raptors came out with an aggressive gameplan on offense early in Friday’s game. The offense had fourth down conversions in each of the first two drives as they built a 10-0 lead. Plus, the hurry-up offense kept the ball moving.

“Our kids understand when we’ve got the ball, and it’s fourth down, we’re going to go for it if it is logical to do so -- 50-yard line and beyond,” head coach Dan Fritze said.

Okada was able to complete five passes for 103 yards in the air, and he also scored a rushing touchdown with one minute and 20 seconds left in the second quarter.

With East Ridge establishing a dominant rushing attack, it helped opened up the field for passes later in the first half.

“It absolutely helps us with the passing game,” said Okada. “(London), our lineman, everyone doing their jobs and executing the run opens up everything for our offense. Play action, allowing me to have easier shots down the field.”

The Raptors improved to a 2-1 record on the season, two consecutive wins after losing a home game in overtime to Lakeville North in week one. Now the momentum is building for East Ridge.

“It really hurt, but I felt like we learned a lot from that game,” Okada said. “I see us progressing each week.”

Ryerse hits 52-yard field goal

Kicker Grant Ryerse set himself a new mark with a long field goal on Friday.

Ryerse, who is committed to the University of Minnesota, knocked down a 52-yard field goal to give the Raptors a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Fritze said he has never seen that kind of range in a high school game, but he has seen Ryerse knock those down in practice. The 52-yard field goal was a school record, and Fritze said he was told it was the third-longest kick in Minnesota high school history.

“He’s a weapon,” Fritze said. “We know when we get in that range we have a chance for a field goal. He as a punter and a kicker is also a huge field position weapon.”

Seth Green ribs London

Former East Ridge quarterback and current Gopher Seth Green was on the sideline of Friday’s game at White Bear Lake. He pulled London, his former Raptors teammate, aside for a few words at the start of halftime. What did he say to the running back who is committed to the University of Minnesota?

“He was just saying, ‘You’re not big time yet,’” said London with a laugh. “Me and him have that kind of relationship.”