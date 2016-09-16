Callie Kunz swims her way to a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle on Thursday. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The East Ridge girls swimming and diving team has continued to swim well in recent Suburban East Conference meets.

The Raptors won a home dual against Roseville 98-80 on Thursday and had the opportunity to get additional swimmers experience in the varsity lineup.

East Ridge relays won two different events during Thursday’s dual. The 200-yard medley relay of Paige Smoley, Chloe Wangensteen, Callie Kunz and Kolbe Bachman finished first with a time of 2:00.09. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Susan Xia, Anna Anderson, Maggie Kenney and Gretchen Olson also finished first in 1:52.82.

The 400-yard freestyle relay of Kyra Bachman, Kolbe Bachman, Robbie Witikko and Grace Rauker swam exhibition and finished with the top time in that event of 3:56.82.

East Ridge head coach Kathy Madden said the Raptors did not swim some individuals who are usually in the regular lineup. They used the dual to see where some of the swimmers will fit into the lineup best as the season progresses.

“We're just a young group, so it’s kind of fun in that we can play with our lineup a little bit and see where our strongest kids are going to be for every event,” Madden said.

Kunz finished first in two events on Thursday. She topped the 200-yard freestyle race by finishing in 2:05.00, which was more than 10 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Kunz also topped the 100-yard freestyle field with a time of 58.08.

Those results were positive for Kunz, considering the Raptors are coming off a tough training week. They have a few challenging swim meets upcoming with the big Maroon and Gold Swimming and Diving Invitational on Saturday at the University of Minnesota and a dual with Stillwater at home next Thursday.

“It was okay,” said Kunz about her swimming on Thursday. “I was kind of tired because the coaches have been pushing us this last week just to get us ready for the Maroon and Gold and for Stillwater next week, which is our toughest meet.”

Other first place finishers for the East Ridge varsity were Witikko in the 200-yard individual medley (2:29.74), Wangensteen in the 100-yard butterfly (1:11.95) and Elli Moss in the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.80). Wangensteen swam exhibition in the 100-yard breaststroke varsity race and had the top time of 1:12.39.

East Ridge is confident that any one of its relay teams could qualify for the state meet this season. Last year, the Raptors’ 200-yard medley relay qualified for state. Wangensteen had the opportunity to swim on that team as a seventh grader, and she said it was the most unique meet she has experienced.

“They’re checking your suits and your goggles to make sure you are not cheating,” said Wangensteen said. “It was just a really fun experience because the energy level is really high.”

Witikko is swimming in her second season at the high school level as an eighth grader. Both Witikko and Wangensteen are cousins and swam for years on club South East Metro Sharks.

They said varsity swimming has allowed them to compete in more of a team atmosphere.

“It’s definitely very hard, but there’s such a large team aspect to it,” Witikko said. “It’s very fun.”

Lewis out for the Raptors

The Raptors are swimming this season without their only individual qualifier from last year’s state meet.

Lauren Lewis qualified for state in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke last year as an eighth-grader. She was also part of the state-qualifying East Ridge 200-yard medley relay. But she decided not to swim for the East Ridge High School team this season to focus on competing with her club team.

“Any time you lose somebody like Lauren it’s going to be tough,” Madden said. “But like I said, the girls are stepping up, and they realize that we’ve got a couple of holes to fill. They’re putting in the work to fill the holes.”