The East Ridge football team scored 10 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to defeat Mounds View 24-14 on Friday and start the district schedule with a win.

Mounds View tied the game at 14-14 with a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter. But the Raptors started to take over from there.

Head coach Dan Fritze said they followed the Mounds View touchdown by driving down the field. Kicker Grant Ryerse concluded the drive with a 40-yard field goal to put East Ridge ahead 17-14.

Dominik London helped ice the game with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. London scored all three touchdowns for East Ridge on Friday. He rushed the ball 23 times for 173 yards.

Friday’s rushing totals for London might be considered a big night for many other running backs at the high school level. But Fritze said that type of performance is typical for the senior back.

“It’s really just expected, it's more workman-like for him,” Fritze said. “After the first quarter, he came to me and said, ‘This is one of those games where we’re going to be grinding away with a lot of carries and getting four yards a pop.’”

The schedule has not started out easy for the Raptors this fall. After losing an overtime game against Lakeville North, the second-ranked team in the Associated Press Class 6A state polls, it was a relief to come out of this week’s game with a win.

“It really is,” Fritze said. “We don’t talk about wins and losses going into games, ever. But after the game, you could really feel how pumped up the kids were. Being in another big game against a really good team and a great program, and to have it come down to the wire and come out on top ... really felt good.”