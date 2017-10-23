Volleyball: Royals top Wolfpack to close regular season
With a new young coach and just one senior on the team, youthful Woodbury struggled to open the season.
The Royals turned it around however, as evidenced by their 2-2 finish in the Bloomington Jefferson Tourney Oct. 14, and their three-game sweep of visiting Park Oct. 17.
Woodbury won at home in straight sets in the final regular-season match for both teams.
After starting the season 0-8, the Royals have steadily made progress. Woodbury went 6-6 over the last two thirds of the season, including 4-4 in the Suburban East Conference.
With the win over Park, Woodbury improved to 7-14 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
Park's season-long struggles continued. The Wolfpack finished the regular season just 4-17 and were winless in the conference.
Section play for both teams begins Oct. 24.