Cross-country: Raptors girls place fifth in SEC championship

Mestery clocked a time of 19 minutes, 46.5 seconds to secure all-conference honors in the meet at Tanners Brook Golf Club Wednesday, Oct. 17. The eighth-grader bested ninth-place Forest Lake freshman Amelea Hauer's 19:55.7 by almost nine seconds.

Raptors senior Eleasha McKenzie took 16th place at 20:13.35 for the team's second-highest finish. Sophomore Gwyn Gerlach came in 26th at 20:57.52. Emily Tupper, a senior, came in next at 28th, in 20:59.01, and freshman Tatum Geving finished 29th at 21:00.52.

Eighth-grader Mary Kenney rounded out the Raptors' top seven finishers in 21:61.11 for 36th. Senior Brianna Sharp took 48th at 22.06.12, and eighth-grader Eva Creighton placed 49th at 22.07.14. Junior Christine Severude finished 60th at 22:55.49.

As a team, East Ridge finished with 107 points for fifth place. Forest Lake won the meet with 40.

Woodbury's Holiday earns all-conference

Sophomore Tiffany Holiday clocked 20:06.2 for 11th place and all-conference honors.

She helped Woodbury finish seventh as a team despite missing three varsity runners due to other commitments. The Royals scored 182 points.

"They all ran well," Royals coach Mark Andrews said. "Ironically the heat was a bit of a factor! Nice for spectators, not so good for running."

Senior Haley Orf had the second-highest finish for the Royals at 21:03.2 for 31st. Sophomore Isabelle Browne came in 35th at 21:11.9, and sophomore Grace Ajayi placed 64th at 23:19.95.

Park places four runners in top 60

Four Park runners finished with times under 23 minutes en route to top 60 finishes.

Seventh-grader Laurel Watters ran a 22:22.43 for 53rd, and freshman Madelaine Watters placed 56th at 22:49.32. Tate Abrahamson, a seventh-grader, clocked 2:52.75 for 53rd, and freshman Briahna Hensel took 59th at 22:52.86.

A couple more Wolfpack runners came closed behind with senior Tori Michaud at 61st followed by junior Hannah Schluetter at 62nd.

Park finished eighth as a team with 234 points, avoiding last place.

East Ridge boys finish sixth

Led by 15th place junior Joseph Reimann, East Ridge took sixth in the Suburban East Conference boys cross-country championship in Forest Lake.

Reimann clocked 16:39.95. The Raptors didn't have another finisher until junior Zach Getting at 17:17.33 for 32nd. Freshman John Faller came in 40th at 17:26.94 followed by junior Ryan Imse at 42nd in 17:30.

Juniors Adrian Marin, 53rd, and Michael Kenney, 55th, ran 17:50.19 and 17:53.7 respectively. Sophomore Landon Carney took 58th at 17:57.96, and senior Michael Merthan finished 60th at 18:01.23.

East Ridge scored 163 points as a team, 40 points back of fifth place Roseville's 123. Stillwater won the meet with 40 points.

Royals boys place two in top 30

Woodbury's Aidan Browne and Peter Michalowicz cracked the top 30 with times of 17:14.12 and 17:14.67 respectively. Browne, a sophomore, placed 28th followed by Michalowicz, a senior, at 30th.

Junior Grant Wittman took 43rd at 17:31.97, and Christopher Romain came in 56th at 17:55.75.

The Royals scored 194 points for seventh place in the team scores.

Hahn, Robinson lead Wolfpack

Eighth-grader Parker Hahn had the top finish for Park at 44th in 17:31.97 followed by junior Justus Robinson at 45th at 17:41.37.

"All the kids ran very well for the warm conditions," Wolfpack coach Michael Moran said.

Senior Thomas Ohmann placed 54th at 17:51.03, and fellow senior Ben McDonald took 61st at 18:04.63. Sophomore Peyton Klecatsky had the Wolfpack's fifth-best finish at 64th in 18:09.17.

Park finished eighth as a team with 227 points, well ahead of last-place Cretin-Derham Hall's 295.