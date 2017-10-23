Search
    Football: Academy Force heads to Hill-Murray in section playoffs

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 11:00 a.m.

    The Academy Force football team is headed to Hill-Murray to start the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs.

    Academy Force was named the fifth seed in the six-team section playoff bracket after finishing 1-7 in the regular season. The most recent defeat was by the score of 40-0 at home against St. Paul Highland Park on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the regular season finale.

    Hill-Murray finished the regular season with a record of 2-6. Last season, the then-named New Life Academy football team defeated Hill-Murray 27-15 in the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs.

    The winner of this year's game will play at top-seeded South St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Packers finished the regular season with a record of 6-2.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
