Football: Academy Force heads to Hill-Murray in section playoffs
The Academy Force football team is headed to Hill-Murray to start the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs.
Academy Force was named the fifth seed in the six-team section playoff bracket after finishing 1-7 in the regular season. The most recent defeat was by the score of 40-0 at home against St. Paul Highland Park on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the regular season finale.
Hill-Murray finished the regular season with a record of 2-6. Last season, the then-named New Life Academy football team defeated Hill-Murray 27-15 in the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs.
The winner of this year's game will play at top-seeded South St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Packers finished the regular season with a record of 6-2.