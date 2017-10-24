Volleyball: Eagles earn fourth seed in section playoffs

New Life Academy will have the opportunity to play at least one home match in postseason play after earning the fourth seed in the Class 1A, Section 4 playoffs. The Eagles finished the regular season with an 8-1 record in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association and a 14-13 mark overall.

New Life Academy will start the section playoffs with a home match on Wednesday, Oct. 25, against either North Lakes Academy or Liberty Classical Academy. The winner will again play on Oct. 27.