Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Eagles earn fourth seed in section playoffs

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 7:25 a.m.

    The New Life Academy volleyball team is gearing up for postseason play this week.

    The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a nonconference loss to Concordia Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Concordia won the match in three sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-14.

    New Life Academy will have the opportunity to play at least one home match in postseason play after earning the fourth seed in the Class 1A, Section 4 playoffs. The Eagles finished the regular season with an 8-1 record in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association and a 14-13 mark overall.

    New Life Academy will start the section playoffs with a home match on Wednesday, Oct. 25, against either North Lakes Academy or Liberty Classical Academy. The winner will again play on Oct. 27.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolNew Life Academy volleyballEagles
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
    Advertisement