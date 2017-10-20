Park senior quarterback Grant Glazier was knocked out of the game early and massive senior lineman Jericho Shamberger late.

"Jericho's got a bad ankle, a bad ankle sprain that got rolled up," Park coach Darin Glazer said. "Grant's got a couple sprained shoulders. He was fighting with his right shoulder last week and now his throwing shoulder tonight. So, we need a bye week."

Junior quarterback Marshaun Campbell took over for Glazier and the Wolfpack primarily kept the ball on the ground the rest of the way. Campbell completed 11 of 11 passes for 100 yards, however, filling in for Glazier.

Park had six fumbles in the game, losing three. Simley was just as sloppy, losing three fumbles and committing an interception.

"There was a lack of focus this week," said Glazier. "I think we just decided we were just going to sleepwalk through this game and that's what it looked like. Our focus all night was not good. We're not going to win another game if we don't fix that when we come back."

Park advances to the section playoffs with a 6-2 record and will likely get the No. 2 seed and a first round bye in the playoffs. Park will most likely open the playoffs at home on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Simley ended the regular season at 2-6.

Simley capitalized on an early Park miscue on the opening kickoff to take a 6-0 lead on a 22-yard pass from Wyatt Rodgers to Evan Johnson with just 36 seconds gone in the first quarter. The extra point was no good.

Park dominated the rest of the game, but looked bad doing it, at least offensively. Several times when the Wolfpack were driving, they turned the ball over.

Park's defense played well again, however, holding Simley to just 164 total yards, including just 75 yards rushing. It was the second straight week the Wolfpack held an opponent to a touchdown or less.

"We gave up one big play, the first play of the game," said Glazier. "We settled in after that."

Park grabbed a 7-6 lead with 5:21 to play in the first quarter on an 8-yard run by Uriah Davis and an extra point by Matt Moreland. Davis gained 83 yards on 19 attempts on the night.

The Wolfpack made it a 14-6 game just before the half on a 6-yard run by Payton Shafer. Shafer ran just six times for 18 yards, but scored twice.

Neither team could score in the third quarter. Park added a touchdown on another short run by Shafer and a 39-yard field goal by Moreland in the fourth to wrap up the scoring.