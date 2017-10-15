Senior goalie Jake Wagner recorded a shutout in goal for the Raptors.

Senior midfielder Nate Casas had assists on both of Tostenrud’s goals.

“The overall match was well played by both teams,” said East Ridge coach Anthony Bidwell. “Park came in with high energy and a game plan to thwart our offensive tactics. But we were able to breakthrough in the second half with finding the net twice and missing a penalty kick.”

East Ridge (10-3-2) will host crosstown rival and third-seeded Woodbury (11-3) on Thursday in a match starting at 5 p.m. The 10th-ranked Royals thrashed Hastings 8-0 to advance to the section semifinals.

In the regular-season match between the two schools this season, East Ridge scored a 5-0 win.

Top-seeded Stillwater (14-1-2) crushed Tartan 6-0 and fifth-seeded White Bear Lake (7-7-3) topped North St. Paul 3-1 in the other section quarterfinals. The section finals will be held Oct. 17.

Seventh-seeded Park ended its season with a 3-11-1 record.