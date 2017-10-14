This year Park brought both its offense and its defense in a convincing 27-7 victory Friday over the host Cadets at Mendota Heights.

Junior running back Payton Shafer scored three touchdowns for the Wolfpack, a 3-yard run in the first quarter and pass receptions for scores in the second and fourth quarters. Park's other score came on a 15-yard pass from Grant Glazier to junior wide receiver Charlie Gorres in the second quarter.

Glazier had three touchdown passes in the contest.

Park's defense, meanwhile, frustrated the Cadets all game and shut them out for three quarters. The Wolfpack gave up some yards but continually stopped the Cadets when they got close to the red zone.

The Wolfpack led 7-0 after one quarter, 14-0 at the half and 20-0 after three quarters.

With the win, Park gained a key win in the standings and a probable first-win bye and a home game in the section playoffs.

Park improved its record to 5-2.

St. Thomas Academy slipped to 3-4.

Park wraps up the regular season Wednesday with a game at Simley (2-5), starting at 7 p.m. Simley fell to Henry Sibley 34-6 Friday.