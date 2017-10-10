Volleyball: Eagles sweep Trinity to continue winning ways

The Eagles improved to a conference-leading 5-0 with an easy 25-7, 25-15, 25-7 win over the Tri-Hawks on Oct. 3.

"We ran a lot of the plays that we've been working on lately effectively," said Eagles coach Wally Bomgren. "We ran some sets to our back row players that worked really well for points. Our back sets again, like the last couple of weeks, to Nadia Nelson have scored a lot of points. We find that other teams just don't block the back side as well as they block the front side.

"And our passing was good tonight," Bomgren added. "We weren't as challenged in this match with serve receive or digging hard-driven spikes as we have been the last couple weeks, but I thought the girls played steady. They didn't play down to the competition. Obviously it was an easier match, but we played our game, ran our plays and got the match done fairly quickly."

New Life has dominated MCAA rivals so far this season, winning 15 of 16 games. The big one awaits, however, as New Life travels to Southwest Christian (11-4, 5-0) on Oct. 12 for a showdown match. New Life, Southwest Christian and West Lutheran are all undefeated in the MCAA, but New Life doesn't play West Lutheran this season.

New Life has played a challenging nonconference schedule this season, including games against North St. Paul, Edina, Roseville, Hastings, St. Michael-Albertville, Woodbury and Wayzata. The Eagles have taken some losses in that stretch, but the silver lining is those games should pay dividends in the section tournament.

"We're purposely playing a very difficult non-conference schedule the last few years," said Bomgren. "Even though our record may not be as good as some other teams, we've played really well in those matches. We've played very strongly, we've played very consistently. I'm proud of how well they've played in those tougher matches."

New Life (5-0, 10-8 overall) hosts Heritage Christian (4-2, 7-11) Thursday, with a 5:30 p.m. start.