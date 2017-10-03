Volleyball: Raptors stay on top of SEC standings

"They just have a level of comfortability with each other," Park head coach Damon Liberatore said. "They pass the ball well. They play great defense. I thought both teams played great defense. They just have some real nice offensive threats that they were able to use. It's a war of attrition at that point. They're digging; we're digging. But their hitters are a little bit more seasoned than we are."

With the win, the Raptors remained tied for the conference lead with Forest Lake and fifth-ranked Stillwater.

"The things that we focused on was on our side of the net, and we talked to the girls about playing at our speed, our tempo, and I thought the girls did that well," East Ridge head coach Steve Anderson said. "We talked about keeping our errors to a minimum on our side of the net — another thing that we can control and that we were focusing on — and the girls did a really good job. I think it was under five errors per set. It was very clean on our side, a couple missed serves, but other than that. Hitting-wise we were pretty clean."

It was the fifth-straight win for the Raptors, who have won 14 of 15 games during the streak.

Park slipped to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

"We're a young team," Liberatore said when asked what he told the Wolfpack after the game. "And we're just trying to get into their heads about where we're going with the program and all of that. Just about effort — we're talking about effort right now. I mean this is a good team we were playing against. We felt like we need to work offensively and we're going to continue to try to do that."

Week's results

East Ridge improved to a six-game winning streak with a 3-0 win at White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 28.

East Ridge is now 10-5 overall and 4-0 in the Suburban East Conference.