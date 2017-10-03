East Ridge eighth-grader Halle Mestery was the top-finishing individual as she crossed the finish line in fifth place with a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 37 seconds.

She led the Raptors to a third-place finish, with Woodbury finishing fourth and Park ninth. Following Mestery to the finish line for East Ridge were Gwyneth Gerlach in 15th (20:30), Tatum Geving in 20th (20:45), Mary Kenney in 28th (21:15) and Lauren Greenwald in 35th (21:40).

Woodbury runners were led by sophomore Tiffany Holiday who finished with a time of 19:44. Behind her in the Royals' top-five were Maggie McCarthy in 11th place (20:10), Haley Orf in 27th (21:14), Isabelle Browne in 31st (21:31) and Annika Melander in 32nd (21:35).

Top-five finishers from Park included Laurel Watters in 44th (21:55), Tate Abrahamson in 62nd (23:13), Sicilya Knott in 63rd (23:24), Victoria Michaud in 66th (23:24) and Briahna Hensel in 67th (23:26).

The Woodbury boys' team finished third out of eight teams, with Park placing sixth and East Ridge seventh.

Woodbury was led by three top-15 finishers. Peter Michalowicz placed 12th with a time of 17:02, followed closely by Grant Wittman in 13th in 17:03 and Aidan Browne in 15th in 17:13. Rounding out the top five were Christopher Romain in 25th (17:57) and Joshua Baston in 41st (18:15).

Benjamin McDonald led Park with a 24th-place finish in 17:52. Followed behind him were Parker Hahn in 28th (18:00), Jacob Diaz in 30th (18:02), Thomas Ohmann in 32nd (18:05) and Peyton Klecatsky in 37th (18:09).

John Faller led the East Ridge top-five finishers by crossing the finish line in 19th with a time of 17:21. Following him were Evan Johnson in 26th (17:57), Erik Lemay in 33rd (18:05), Michael Merthen in 38th (18:11) and Philip Gramer in 52nd (18:39).