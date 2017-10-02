Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Swimming & diving: Park sees progress in meet vs. Woodbury

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 12:04 p.m.
    Tiana Cachuela swims to a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly during a conference dual meet Thursday, Sept. 28, at Woodbury. Blaze Fugina / RiverTown Multimedia

    The Park girls' swimming and diving team did not win its meet at Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 28.

    But that did not stop head coach Amanda Johnson from saying it was one of the best dual meets of the season for the Wolfpack. Even though this is the middle of the toughest training portion of the season, Johnson saw some positive individual results from the meet.

    "We've been working our distance girls to get in shape for distance swimming," Johnson said. "They really shined today. For some reason — just the day, just the swim, I don't know — really did well."

    Tiana Cachuela took home two individual first-place finishes. She finished first in the 200-yard individual medley relay with a time of 2:27.24, and she also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.08.

    Kylie Doty also finished first in the diving event with a score of 183.15. Swimmer Alyssa Larson topped the 500 freestyle field with a time of 6:05.53.

    The 200-yard medley relay varsity team of Cachuela, Julia Quinn, Kate Reckinger and Paige Hill also finished first in 2:08.95.

    Woodbury won the meet 109-77.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolPark girls swimming and divingwolfpack
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
    Advertisement
    randomness