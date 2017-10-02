"We've been working our distance girls to get in shape for distance swimming," Johnson said. "They really shined today. For some reason — just the day, just the swim, I don't know — really did well."

Tiana Cachuela took home two individual first-place finishes. She finished first in the 200-yard individual medley relay with a time of 2:27.24, and she also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.08.

Kylie Doty also finished first in the diving event with a score of 183.15. Swimmer Alyssa Larson topped the 500 freestyle field with a time of 6:05.53.

The 200-yard medley relay varsity team of Cachuela, Julia Quinn, Kate Reckinger and Paige Hill also finished first in 2:08.95.

Woodbury won the meet 109-77.