Swimming & diving: Park sees progress in meet vs. Woodbury
The Park girls' swimming and diving team did not win its meet at Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 28.
But that did not stop head coach Amanda Johnson from saying it was one of the best dual meets of the season for the Wolfpack. Even though this is the middle of the toughest training portion of the season, Johnson saw some positive individual results from the meet.
"We've been working our distance girls to get in shape for distance swimming," Johnson said. "They really shined today. For some reason — just the day, just the swim, I don't know — really did well."
Tiana Cachuela took home two individual first-place finishes. She finished first in the 200-yard individual medley relay with a time of 2:27.24, and she also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.08.
Kylie Doty also finished first in the diving event with a score of 183.15. Swimmer Alyssa Larson topped the 500 freestyle field with a time of 6:05.53.
The 200-yard medley relay varsity team of Cachuela, Julia Quinn, Kate Reckinger and Paige Hill also finished first in 2:08.95.
Woodbury won the meet 109-77.