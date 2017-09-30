Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: Wolfpack bounce back with big win on homecoming

    By John Molene Today at 12:16 a.m.
    Park junior linebacker Mahdi Benalshaikh chases down a Henry Sibley ball carrier in the first quarter. Photo by John Molene1 / 4
    Park senior quarterback Grant Glazier goes in for a touchdown to give Park a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Glazier ran for two scores and passed for another in the Wolfpack's 49-14 homecoming victory Friday. Photo by John Molene2 / 4
    Park's Edmond Nkwain runs past a Henry Sibley defender in Friday's 49-14 Wolfpack win. Nkwain had five carries for 138 yards, a 27.6 average. He also scored two touchdowns on a 53-yard pass reception and a 32-yard return after a blocked punt. Photo by John Molene3 / 4
    Park punt returner Benny Pierre dodges a Henry Sibley tackler and turns upfield in the second quarter. Photo by John Molene4 / 4

    Park senior quarterback Grant Glazier ran for two touchdowns and passed for another the Wolfpack rolled visiting Henry Sibley 49-14 on a happy Homecoming evening Friday.

    Glazier ran for scores of scores of 15 and 6 yards in the second quarter as Park built a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.

    Senior wide receiver/defensive back Edmond Nkwain scored the game’s first touchdown, catching a 53-yard pass from Glazier for a 7-0 Park lead midway through the first quarter.

    Wolfpack junior running back Uriah Davis ran for three touchdowns, scoring on bursts of 12 and 17 yards and added an explosive 85-yard kickoff return to start the second half with a roar.

    Nkwain scored again for Park on a 32-yard run after the Wolfpack blocked a punt on Sibley’s first possession following Davis’s kickoff return. Nkwain’s score made it a 42-0 game with 9:31 to play in the third quarter.

    Davis capped the scoring for the Wolfpack with a 17-yard scamper for a 49-0 lead with 6:34 left in the third quarter.

    It was a huge bounce-back win for the Wolfpack after the team dropped a 42-21 decision at third-ranked Apple Valley a week before.

    Park improved to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Suburban Maroon subdistrict standings.

    Henry Sibley dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the section.

    Park has another big game next weekend, hosting ninth-ranked South St. Paul (4-1) Friday, Oct. 6. South St. Paul knocked off previously undefeated Mahtomedi 27-13 in a battle of ranked teams Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolPark footballwolfpack
    Advertisement
    randomness