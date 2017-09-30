Football: Wolfpack bounce back with big win on homecoming

Glazier ran for scores of scores of 15 and 6 yards in the second quarter as Park built a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Edmond Nkwain scored the game’s first touchdown, catching a 53-yard pass from Glazier for a 7-0 Park lead midway through the first quarter.

Wolfpack junior running back Uriah Davis ran for three touchdowns, scoring on bursts of 12 and 17 yards and added an explosive 85-yard kickoff return to start the second half with a roar.

Nkwain scored again for Park on a 32-yard run after the Wolfpack blocked a punt on Sibley’s first possession following Davis’s kickoff return. Nkwain’s score made it a 42-0 game with 9:31 to play in the third quarter.

Davis capped the scoring for the Wolfpack with a 17-yard scamper for a 49-0 lead with 6:34 left in the third quarter.

It was a huge bounce-back win for the Wolfpack after the team dropped a 42-21 decision at third-ranked Apple Valley a week before.

Park improved to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Suburban Maroon subdistrict standings.

Henry Sibley dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the section.

Park has another big game next weekend, hosting ninth-ranked South St. Paul (4-1) Friday, Oct. 6. South St. Paul knocked off previously undefeated Mahtomedi 27-13 in a battle of ranked teams Friday.