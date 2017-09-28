Search
    Soccer: Royals upset top-ranked Stillwater

    By Blaze Fugina on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:51 a.m.

    The Woodbury boys' soccer team finished 2-1 on the week including an upset win against No. 1 ranked Stillwater on the road Thursday, Sept. 21.

    Anthony Wong scored the Royals' lone goal in the 1-0 win over the Ponies. The loss dropped Stillwater to a record of 9-1 this year.

    Woodbury also won a 3-1 game against White Bear Lake with two goals coming from Cade Keesling and one from Ryker Mischo.

    Woodbury lost a nonconference game Saturday, Sept. 23, at home against Prior Lake 4-0.

    East Ridge

    East Ridge finished 1-1 against two Suburban East Conference opponents last week including a 2-1 win against Mounds View and a 2-1 loss to White Bear Lake.

    The Raptors are now tied with Woodbury in the Suburban East Conference with records of 3-1.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
