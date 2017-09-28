Soccer: Royals upset top-ranked Stillwater
The Woodbury boys' soccer team finished 2-1 on the week including an upset win against No. 1 ranked Stillwater on the road Thursday, Sept. 21.
Anthony Wong scored the Royals' lone goal in the 1-0 win over the Ponies. The loss dropped Stillwater to a record of 9-1 this year.
Woodbury also won a 3-1 game against White Bear Lake with two goals coming from Cade Keesling and one from Ryker Mischo.
Woodbury lost a nonconference game Saturday, Sept. 23, at home against Prior Lake 4-0.
East Ridge
East Ridge finished 1-1 against two Suburban East Conference opponents last week including a 2-1 win against Mounds View and a 2-1 loss to White Bear Lake.
The Raptors are now tied with Woodbury in the Suburban East Conference with records of 3-1.