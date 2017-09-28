Soccer: Royals upset top-ranked Stillwater

Anthony Wong scored the Royals' lone goal in the 1-0 win over the Ponies. The loss dropped Stillwater to a record of 9-1 this year.

Woodbury also won a 3-1 game against White Bear Lake with two goals coming from Cade Keesling and one from Ryker Mischo.

Woodbury lost a nonconference game Saturday, Sept. 23, at home against Prior Lake 4-0.

East Ridge

East Ridge finished 1-1 against two Suburban East Conference opponents last week including a 2-1 win against Mounds View and a 2-1 loss to White Bear Lake.

The Raptors are now tied with Woodbury in the Suburban East Conference with records of 3-1.