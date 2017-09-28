Swimming: Raptors win division at Maroon and Gold invite
The East Ridge girls' swimming and diving team finished first in the Maroon Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
East Ridge topped the 14-team division by finishing first with 432 points. Blaine was second in the Maroon Division with 374 points.
Grace Rauker led the Raptors with two second-place finishes on the day. Rauker delivered her second-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes, one second and the 500 freestyle in 5:22.18.
Kyra Bachman also had two third-place finishes on the day, finishing the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.92 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 56.93.
The top-finishing relay was the 200 freestyle team of Kyra Bachman, Kolbe Bachman, Rauker and Robbie Witikko that finished fourth with a time of 1:45.04.
Woodbury
The Woodbury girls' swimming and diving team went 1-1 in duals last week, including a 100-86 win over Suburban East Conference opponent Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Woodbury's two-time individual winners against Forest Lake were Melissa Parker in both the 50-yard freestyle (25.30) and the 100 freestyle (56.20) and Gabriella Vitela in the 100 butterfly (1:04.57) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.34).
Other winners included Quincie Klein in the 200 individual medley (2:32.02) and Sarah Parker in the 500 freestyle (5:44.10).
Two Woodbury relays also finished first. The 200 medley relay team of Vitela, Mueller, Sarah Parker and Melissa Parker finished first in 2:03.11 while the 200 freestyle relay team of Quincie Klein, Lindsay Lutton, Sarah Parker and Melissa Parker took first in 1:50.43.
Hastings also won a nonconference dual with Woodbury on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The meet came down to the final event where Hastings finished first and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay for a 96-90 win.