Swimming: Raptors win division at Maroon and Gold invite

East Ridge topped the 14-team division by finishing first with 432 points. Blaine was second in the Maroon Division with 374 points.

Grace Rauker led the Raptors with two second-place finishes on the day. Rauker delivered her second-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes, one second and the 500 freestyle in 5:22.18.

Kyra Bachman also had two third-place finishes on the day, finishing the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.92 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 56.93.

The top-finishing relay was the 200 freestyle team of Kyra Bachman, Kolbe Bachman, Rauker and Robbie Witikko that finished fourth with a time of 1:45.04.

Woodbury

The Woodbury girls' swimming and diving team went 1-1 in duals last week, including a 100-86 win over Suburban East Conference opponent Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Woodbury's two-time individual winners against Forest Lake were Melissa Parker in both the 50-yard freestyle (25.30) and the 100 freestyle (56.20) and Gabriella Vitela in the 100 butterfly (1:04.57) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.34).

Other winners included Quincie Klein in the 200 individual medley (2:32.02) and Sarah Parker in the 500 freestyle (5:44.10).

Two Woodbury relays also finished first. The 200 medley relay team of Vitela, Mueller, Sarah Parker and Melissa Parker finished first in 2:03.11 while the 200 freestyle relay team of Quincie Klein, Lindsay Lutton, Sarah Parker and Melissa Parker took first in 1:50.43.

Hastings also won a nonconference dual with Woodbury on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The meet came down to the final event where Hastings finished first and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay for a 96-90 win.