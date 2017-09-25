Wolfpack work on converting scoring chances into goals

"I know we were all working very hard, and we definitely thought we were going to get one in the past few games," junior Mandy Elton said.

Elton finally broke through on a corner kick to tie Roseville at 1-1. Then Alliston Best, who had an assist on the Elton goal, followed with a direct goal on a corner kick to give the Wolfpack a 2-1 lead.

"We played around a little bit with our formation," co-head coach Stacy Paleen said. "We converted two corner kicks tonight. So converting dead balls, that's huge for us. We know we have good corner kicks, so finally getting to finish those are growth."

Possessing the ball has not been a problem for the Wolfpack this season. They likely led in possession time during the Roseville game Sept. 19 and did the same in some of the previous losses before.

"Converting chances, that has kind of been our struggle this year," Paleen said. "So the fact that we converted two of those tonight is huge."

Park followed the win with a 1-1 tie at Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 21. Then the Wolfpack lost 1-0 on Saturday, Sept. 22.

This week, Park plays at Woodbury on Tuesday, Sept. 26, before playing at home against East Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 28.