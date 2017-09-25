Search
    Wolfpack work on converting scoring chances into goals

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 6:00 p.m.
    Molly Wenner (7) celebrates with Allison Best (8) after Best scored a goal on a corner kick to help the Wolfpack win a 2-1 game over Roseville on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Blaze Fugina / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Park’s Emma Henderson races Roseville’s Clarissa Heavner for a loose ball during a Tuesday, Sept. 19 game in Cottage Grove. Blaze Fugina / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    The Park girls' soccer team broke out of a three-game scoreless streak to go 1-1-1 in three games last week.

    Park was coming off three scoreless games in losses to Stillwater, Cretin-Derham Hall and Hill-Murray when it played Roseville at home Sept. 19. And at halftime, they still did not have a goal against Roseville.

    "I know we were all working very hard, and we definitely thought we were going to get one in the past few games," junior Mandy Elton said.

    Elton finally broke through on a corner kick to tie Roseville at 1-1. Then Alliston Best, who had an assist on the Elton goal, followed with a direct goal on a corner kick to give the Wolfpack a 2-1 lead.

    "We played around a little bit with our formation," co-head coach Stacy Paleen said. "We converted two corner kicks tonight. So converting dead balls, that's huge for us. We know we have good corner kicks, so finally getting to finish those are growth."

    Possessing the ball has not been a problem for the Wolfpack this season. They likely led in possession time during the Roseville game Sept. 19 and did the same in some of the previous losses before.

    "Converting chances, that has kind of been our struggle this year," Paleen said. "So the fact that we converted two of those tonight is huge."

    Park followed the win with a 1-1 tie at Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 21. Then the Wolfpack lost 1-0 on Saturday, Sept. 22.

    This week, Park plays at Woodbury on Tuesday, Sept. 26, before playing at home against East Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 28.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
