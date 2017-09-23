Football: Park drops rematch with Apple Valley

“When we take on a team like that we can’t make mistakes,” he said.

Kellan Mckeag scored three rushing touchdowns as Apple Valley led 28-0 at halftime and added three more touchdowns in the third quarter.

Uriah Davis scored on a 98-yard touchdown run to get Park’s first points of the night in the third quarter. Alex Haliburton and Bryce Holtan also rushed for touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The game was a rematch of last year's Class 5A, Section 3 championship game.

Park dropped to a record of 2-2 in a season that so far has consisted of big wins and losses. The Wolfpack defeated Forest Lake 34-0 in week one and defeated Hastings 43-14 on Sept. 15, but also lost 42-14 at Mahtomedi on Sept. 8.

Glazier hopes this week’s loss can be a learning experience for Park moving forward.

“We need to be able to perform better and click on all phases of the game,” Glazier said. “Basically my message to the guys is we’re going to watch the film this weekend and learn from those mistakes.”

Park will return home next Friday, Sept. 29 for its homecoming game against Henry Sibley.