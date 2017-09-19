Boys' soccer: Raptors go 1-1 against Woodbury, Wayzata

The Raptors finished 1-1 last week, defeating Woodbury 5-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and also losing against Wayzata.

Scoring goals has not been a problem for the Raptors in most games this season, including the road game against rival Woodbury.

"We've done well this season, offensively," senior Grant Tostenrud said. "We did well in Rochester, but this was our first big conference game and I thought we did really well."

Head coach Anthony Bidwell said after the Sept. 12 game that the overtime loss to Minneapolis Washburn can be used as a teachable moment to help the Raptors improve.

"We don't look at it as detrimental or pessimistic by any means," Bidwell said. "In fact, we look at it exactly opposite. What can we learn and approach what we're going to do differently?"

East Ridge is scheduled to play home games this week against Mounds View on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 21.