Girls' tennis: Raptors win home tournament
The East Ridge girls' tennis team had a dominant day in its home tournament on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Raptors finished first as a team as each individual singles player or doubles team finished third place or higher in their flight. Woodbury finished third after tying Champlin Park in team points but losing the tiebreaker on head-to-head wins.
First place finishers from East Ridge included Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis at first doubles, and Megan Karrow at first singles.
East Ridge also went 1-1 in duals last week, defeating Park 7-0 on Sept. 12 but falling to Breck 6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Karrow was the lone winner for East Ridge at second singles against Breck, winning in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.
East Ridge is scheduled to play at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 19, before coming home on Thursday, Sept. 21, to play Mounds View.