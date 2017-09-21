Versatile Majewski commits to Miami

Sure, the East Ridge sophomore plays as a center back defender during the club season at Minnesota Thunder Academy. But she focuses on the offensive side of the game during the high school season, splitting time between forward and midfield positions.

"At practice, my coach always says we are training to be soccer players, not positions," Majewski said. "So a lot of times we are working on attacking stuff."

Majewski is only a sophomore, but she is already in her second year of varsity soccer. She earned regular playing time on last year's state-qualifying East Ridge team that had 14 seniors on its roster.

Majewski said she tried out for East Ridge as a wing player last year after looking at the number of juniors who were playing defensive positions.

"I actually tried out as a wing," Majewski said. "Then I got moved to center mid, and now I play attacker."

Majewski's positions this year have been a product of where the Raptors returned the most experience this fall. Needing help up front, head coach Tim Bunnell knew he could count on the sophomore's skills.

"For us, she played forward tonight, midfield tonight," Bunnell said after a game at Woodbury on Sept. 12. "We really don't use her much on the defensive line. We like to get the ball on her feet a little bit."

Last year, Majewski played as the only freshman on the roster. Bunnell said it was an opportunity for her to get acclimated to varsity soccer.

"That's the first thing we noticed with her as a ninth-grader was her foot skills," Bunnell said. "She's got really nice, tight skills and she moves the ball well."

Majewski, who has been playing soccer since she was 4 years old, visited the Miami University campus in Oxford, Ohio while participating in a camp at the school over the summer. She was invited to the camp, which took place in July, after being scouted during a New Jersey tournament in February.

Majewski was given a scholarship offer just a few days before she announced her commitment Sept. 7. After taking the visit, she was confident that the school was a good fit.

"My parents are always like, 'school first,'" Majewski said. "First I had to like the school. The school is really good academically, so I really liked that. And the soccer program, when I met all the girls there, they all seemed so friendly and a team that I wanted to be a part of."