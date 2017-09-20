Girls soccer: Raptors hope best play is ahead

The winning streak included a 2-1 win at Woodbury on Sept. 12 and a 1-0 victory over Minneapolis Washburn on Sept. 13.

The Woodbury win was sparked by a two-goal day from Aimee Kemper. With the win, the Raptors were able to claim the trophy that is contested by the two teams every year.

"It's really exciting having it back," Madison Majewski said. "Next time we play them, we will have it on our bench, so hopefully that is a little bit of a confidence booster."

The Raptors fell behind early when the Royals received a goal from Kylie Tschida.

"We came in fully expecting to win," head coach Tim Bunnell said. "We know they are a good team. We also know we are a good team, and we've come off two good wins the past week."

The East Ridge girls' soccer team made some adjustments to its defensive positioning over the past few weeks, which Bunnell said has helped the Raptors improve. They hope to continue improving over the course of the season leading up to the section playoffs.

"We're figuring those things out," Bunnell said. "We're kind of working to where we would like to be by the end of the season."