Football: Wolfpack offense dominates against Hastings

Glazier completed 13 of 19 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ran five times for 47 yards and a score.

Junior running back Uriah Davis of the Wolfpack also had a huge night, catching a 53-yard touchdown pass and rushing for 117 yards and scores of 55 and 23 yard in just 15 attempts.

“When we came in last game we weren’t as focused because we were confident because we beat Forest Lake so well,” Davis said. “When we came in this game it was a lot better because we were focused and determined to win. And a lot of us executed our plays well, blocked well. And all we thought about was yards and yards and yards.”

The Wolfpack offense exploited the Hastings defense for big plays all night long, scoring five touchdowns of 30 yards or more, including bombs of 64 yards to Charlie Gorres and 72-yards to Eddy Nkwain in the first quarter.

“I do think our execution was better this week overall,” Park head coach Darin Glazier said. “Some of the plays which didn’t quite go our way last week went our way this time around, and that certainly helped.

“And going into halftime and coming out and actually finishing the game was a big accomplishment,” Glazier added. “That was kind of our goal – to let’s stay hungry the second half. And they came out, and they did their job, so I was really proud of them.”

Park led 21-7 after one quarter and 24-7 at the half following a 43-yard field goal by Matt Moreland. And unlike last week in a loss to Mahtomedi, the Wolfpack played just as well in the second half.

Park iced the game with a 12-0 third quarter, with Davis scoring on a 53-yard reception and a 23-yard run. Both third-quarter extra point kicks were blocked, one of the few things that didn’t go Park’s way Friday.

Park improved to 2-1 on the season. Hastings fell to 1-2.

The Wolfpack rolled up 424 yards of total offense.

Park’s defense consistently stopped the Hastings offense, holding the Raiders to short running gains and harassing quarterback Trey Rogers on pass attempts. The Wolfpack held Hastings to 225 yards, including just 24 passing yards.

“We came out focused, and we came out determined,” said junior linebacker Jaeden Stovall, Park’s defensive player of the game each of the last two weeks. “Last week we came out ready, but we weren’t mentally there. We were there the whole game today.

“We pursued to the ball, Stovall added. “We played aggressive, that was the whole point. That’s the whole mentally, to play aggressive and physical.”

Park’s defensive pressure was a huge key to the outcome.

“We were really pressuring them,” Glazier agreed. “On their sweeps and things we were able to get off blocks, get in their backfield and there were a lot of tackles for losses and things like that. It was good to see from our defensive guys, not sitting back and catching but going out and attacking.”

Park plays at Apple Valley (3-0) Friday. The Eagles have defeated Hopkins (27-7), St. Thomas Academy (14-0) and Bloomington Jefferson (43-9) so far this season. Apple Valley knocked Park out of a trip to state last fall, winning a wild 42-35 game.

**Note: In a previous version of this article, quarterback Grant Glazier was credited for throwing five touchdown passes. He completed three touchdown passes while rushing for one.