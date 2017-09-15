Three of Glazier’s touchdown passes went to junior running back Uriah Davis, who scored on plays of 55, 47 and 30 yards.

Park exploited the Hastings defense for big plays all night long, scoring five touchdowns of 30 yards or more, including bombs of 64 yards to Charlie Gorres and 72 yards to Eddy Nkwain in the first quarter.

Park led 21-7 after one quarter and 24-7 at the half. And unlike last week in a loss to Mahtomedi, the Wolfpack played just as well in the second half.

Park’s defense consistently stopped the Hastings offense, holding the Raiders to short running gains and harassing quarterback Trey Rogers on pass attempts.

Park improved to 2-1 on the season. Hastings fell to 1-2.

Park plays at Apple Valley (3-0) Friday. The Eagles have defeated Hopkins (27-7), St. Thomas Academy (14-0) and Bloomington Jefferson (43-9).