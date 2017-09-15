Volleyball: Park breaks losing streak against Hastings

Coming from behind in two of three games, the Wolfpack scored a rousing 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 25-17 victory.

It was Park's first home match of the season and the Wolfpack responded by playing inspired volleyball, helped along by a loud and raucous partisan home-court crowd.

"I just said we need to stick to what we've been doing in practice, stick to the game plan," assistant coach Kaleb Greene said, who directed the team against Hastings. "In matches it's easy to get really emotional when the crowd is this electric. But to relax and to trust us, that we, if we stick together, we'll win. That's what I told them before. That we'll win this match if we stick together."

Park trailed by 10 points—at 20-10—in the first set, yet stunned the visitors by scoring 10 straight points to tie, and winning 16 of the last 20 points.

"When we're down I think we're not communicating and we're not doing our best," Park junior middle hitter Chloe Cordell said. "But then once we finally get that one point we just get super hyped and we're just excited to play and then it just starts going from there."

Hastings took the second game and was on the brink of winning the third when the Wolfpack rallied again. Park trailed 24-19 but again stormed back to take the match, winning 26-24.

Playing now with confidence, the Wolfpack led game four throughout and closed out the match with an eight-point decision.

"I was happy with how resilient the girls were," added Greene. "How much they fought for each other to come back in those two sets and win those sets and then to really build up those two and apply the pressure and not let them back in the game in that fourth set."

"We knew we could make this out and win," junior outside hitter Taryn Leonard said. "We just knew that if we came in with confidence and tried that no matter if we were down that we would definitely pull out a win."

Park (now 1-2) begins conference play Sept. 19 with a match at Forest Lake (5-4).