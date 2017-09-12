Raptors get first win in SEC
The East Ridge girls' swimming and diving team got its first win in Suburban East Conference competition by a score of 104-82 at home Sept. 7 against Mounds View.
Grace Rauker won two events in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.63) and the 500 freestyle (5:26.47).
Other first-place finishes came from Callie Kunz in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.69) and Chloe Wangensteen in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.21).
The East Ridge 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kyra Bachman, Rauker, Kunz and Robbie Witikko also took first with a time of 3:50.10.
With a bye last week, East Ridge is 1-0 in SEC meets this season.