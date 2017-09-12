Raptors get first win in SEC

Grace Rauker won two events in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.63) and the 500 freestyle (5:26.47).

Other first-place finishes came from Callie Kunz in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.69) and Chloe Wangensteen in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.21).

The East Ridge 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kyra Bachman, Rauker, Kunz and Robbie Witikko also took first with a time of 3:50.10.

With a bye last week, East Ridge is 1-0 in SEC meets this season.