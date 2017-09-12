Search
    East Ridge boys' soccer gets back on track

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 1:45 p.m.

    A week after losing its first game of the season, East Ridge bounced back with a 6-0 win Sept. 7 at Forest Lake. It was the first game in Suburban East Conference play this season.

    The Raptors now hold an overall record of 4-1.

    Woodbury defeats Bloomington Jefferson

    The Woodbury boys' soccer team is 2-0 on the season heading into its first scheduled SEC game Tuesday, Sept. 12, against East Ridge.

    The Royals defeated Bloomington Jefferson 2-1 behind two goals from Jack Hays.

    Park falls to state-ranked Stillwater

    State-ranked Stillwater handed Park its third consecutive loss by the score of 4-0 on Sept. 6 in Stillwater.

    Stillwater is the top-ranked team in Class 2A this season. The loss dropped the Wolfpack's overall record to 1-3-1.

    Park is scheduled to next play Cretin-Derham Hall at home Thursday, Sept. 14.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
