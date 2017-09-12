Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: East Ridge has busy week at SW challenge

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 12:00 p.m.

    It was a busy week for the East Ridge girls' volleyball team.

    East Ridge won a 3-0 match at Edina on Sept. 5 before losing at home to Class 3A's top-ranked team Eagan on Sept. 7.

    The Raptors finished 3-2 at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge tournament Sept. 9-10 in Marshall.

    East Ridge defeated Owatonna and Bloomington Jefferson to start the weekend's tournament, but the Raptors went 1-2 on Saturday in the championship bracket with losses to Lakeville North and Minneota before winning 2-0 against Wayzata.

    The Raptors are set to play Thursday, Sept. 14, at Roseville.

    Park

    The Park volleyball team dropped two nonconference matches on the road against Simley and Eastview last week.

    The Wolfpack fell 25-23, 25-14 and 25-9 at Simley on Sept. 5 before losing in a three-setter Sept. 6 at Eastview.

    The Wolfpack are scheduled to play Hastings at home Tuesday, Sept. 12.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolPark volleyballEast Ridge volleyball
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
    Advertisement
    randomness