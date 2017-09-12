Underclassmen runners give Wolfpack a boost

"The girls should be better than last year," coach Mike Moran said. "They beat Cretin today, which is in our conference. So that's a good thing."

The Wolfpack have been led by a pair of freshman twins to start the season. Experienced runner Laurel Watters finished 38th with a 5-kilometer time of 23:06. Right behind her was twin Madeline Watters, who crossed the finish line in 23:16.

"This is Laurel's first year and Madeline's first, and Madeline is already our second runner," Moran said. "It's very positive. I like it."

Joining the Watters twins as scoring runners were Sicilya Knott in 41st (23:30), Hannah Schluetter in 48th (24:12) and Tate Abrahamson in 54th (25:00).

The Park boys finished ninth out of 12 teams led by eighth-grader Parker Hahn who crossed the finish line in 18:19 for a 38th-place finish.

"The boys ran really well today," Moran said. "I have an eighth-grader running 18:19, which I only had a couple of boys last year under 18, and they weren't until the end of the year except for Scott (Burazin)."

Rounding out the varsity team were Ben McDonald in 41st (18:25), Justus Robinson in 51st (18:38), Thomas Ohmann in 55th (18:43) and Jacob Diaz in 60th (18:52).