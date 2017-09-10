Football: Academy Force era starts with two losses

With a brand new program, the Force started the season by traveling to the Blake School to play cooperative team St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake. After falling to SMB 41-13, the Academy Force again hit the road to Plymouth-based Providence Academy where it lost 40-0.

Academy Force got off to a slow start in the first game of the season against SMB. However, with the Wolfpack's starters in the entire second half, Academy Force was able to outscore their opponents 13-0 to gain what felt like momentum. Both touchdowns were scored on passes from Ben Teigland to Cooper Falteisek.

"We felt pretty good coming out of that," head coach Gene Teigland said. "We have freshman and sophomores playing on the O-line, the D-line. We're really young up front, and it just felt like we felt like they grew up pretty quickly."

However, the second game did not end up finishing well for the Force. Providence Academy led 27-0 at halftime and did not look back.

"Too many mistakes," Teigland said. "I don't think our full speed effort I like to see was there."

The Academy Force football team will get back to the field for its home opener on Friday, Sept. 15 against St. Paul Johnson. After two losses, the Force hope to get back on track.

"We lost a lot of seniors," Teigland said. "We probably would have been at 18 guys had we not brought in the coop, so it's probably a plus-20 gain in terms of players."

"No doubt we have a lot of work to do, but we'll get there," he added.