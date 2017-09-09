Host Mahtomedi stormed back from a 14-7 halftime deficit to roll past the visiting Wolfpack Friday, turning a seven-point deficit into a lopsided 42-14 victory.

Mahtomedi scored on each of its five second-half possessions to turn a close game into a rout.

"They played better, we made mistakes," Park head coach Darin Glazier said. "They were more physical. We didn't come out to play. We didn't come out to play."

Park moved the ball successfully both on the ground and through the air in the first half. But there was little daylight for the Park backs after the break.

Mahtomedi shut down the Park offense in the second half, while the Zephyrs began gashing the Wolfpack defense.

Park got on the scoreboard first when senior quarterback Grant Glazier connected with wide receiver Eddy Nkwain for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Mahtomedi scored to tie the game in the second quarter at 7-7.

But the Wolfpack took a 14-7 lead as Glazier powered over from the two-yard line with 4:42 left in the second quarter.

The Wolfpack stopped a Mahtomedi drive at the 7-yard line as time ran out in the second half and led 14-7 at the break.

But the second half was a completely different story and your basic nightmare for the Wolfpack. Park made several game-changing turnovers or mistakes on offense and defensively couldn't stop the Zephyrs.

Mahtomedi outscored the Wolfpack 14-0 in the third quarter and 21-0 in the fourth.

Park fell to 1-1 on the season. Mahtomedi improved to 2-0.

"Sometimes lessons are learned through losses," Glazier said. "Sometimes lessons are learned through wins. And we're going to move forward and be ready to play Hastings next week."

Park hosts Hastings (1-1) Friday, starting at 7 p.m. Hastings defeated Henry Sibley 13-6 in its season opener, then lost at Hill-Murray in game two, 7-6.