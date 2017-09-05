Volleyball: Wolfpack have new look this season

The only veteran returning for the Wolfpack is sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Husaby, who played varsity as a ninth-grader last fall.

Liberatore brings a wealth of coaching experience to his new position. He's coached volleyball teams from middle school to high school to college and college clubs since 2003. He's also been a high school and collegiate volleyball referee. He'll continue to ref college games as he coaches the Wolfpack.

"We're young," Liberatore said. "I'm very hopeful. They've already taken in a lot of what I had to give them. They're smart. We're a little bit more of a smaller team, but I think that skill-wise we're up there. We've got some younger players who have really shown a high level of skill.

"There's a lot of competition, which breeds success," Liberatore added. "We've got a lot of competitive spots on the team that we're still looking to fill a position here and a position there. I think that competition is going to help us get better and really push each player to be their best."

Park finished, 10-14-1 overall last season, including 2-6 in the Suburban East Conference. The Wolfpack lost in the section quarterfinals to eventual state champion Eagan.

Chloe Cordell, who played on the freshman team last fall, has impressed as a hitter this season and should be a key player offensively.

"Another key will be senior setter Allie Pnewski," Liberatore said. "Our strengths are that they really are very receptive and willing to learn. I think a weakness is just the fact that this program has been through a lot of change, and sometimes that adversity is helpful and makes a team strong, and sometimes it can really stymie the ability to improve or have a successful program. I think that trust is going to take a little bit of a while for the girls."

Team speed and superior ball control should help make up for a lack of size for the Wolfpack.

"We'll be able to work around some defenses with that," he said.

Park opens the season Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Simley.