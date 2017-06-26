Park trap team wraps up season at MSHSL state tournament

Although windy conditions did not allow teams to score at their best, Park was more than content with an 18th-place finish out of 40 teams.

"I think everybody had a good time," coach Pete Soukup said. "You talk to the families and the kids, they all enjoyed it. To be at an event like that, again, just to be recognized they were really excited about that."

Park scored a team score of 447 to finish in 18th place. Both Park and Tartan scored identical team scores, but the tiebreaker went to Tartan as it had a larger high gun score. It was the first appearance at the MSHSL state tournament in Park team history.

Joseph Rhode led Park's team of five shooters by scoring a 91. Both Travis Smith and Hogan Lawson had scores of 90, followed by Carson Nichols with an 89 and Noah Dammer with an 87.

Park qualified for the MSHSL state tournament by taking second among Class 9A teams with a score of 482 at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship in Alexandria on June 20.

Soukup said most teams did not reach their highest potential scores at the MSHSL state meet last weekend due to a stiff wind.

"Wind was definitely a factor," Soukup said. "The targets were moving up and down a whole lot more than they were in Alexandria. The wind speed was much stronger that day. But, you know, it's just part of the sport."

In the Alexandria meet on June 20, Lawson finished first among shooters in Class 9A with a score of 99. Lawson was one of four shooters to score a 99, but he won thanks to a reverse run of 99 which means he only missed the first shot of the contest.

"Hogan has stepped it up," Soukup said. "His average has come up this year, and I think the light bulb went on as well."

Megan Brock finished fourth among varsity girls with a score of 86 in Alexandria. Park's Maggie Wickenhouser also finished in second place among junior varsity shooters with a score of 86.

Rhode, Smith and Dammer each wrapped up their senior years at the MSHSL state tournament last weekend. This year's trap shooting team had a total of 17 seniors.