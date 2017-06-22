Park coach Pete Soukup said this year’s varsity team has consistently scored the highest out of any since the start of the program in 2014.

“A lot of the kids on the varsity squad have been on the squad since 2014,” Soukup said. “It’s been a lot of practice time.”

Hogan Lawson finished in first place among Class 9A shooters with a score of 99. Lawson was one of four scorers to shoot a 99, but he won thanks to a reverse run of 99 which means he only missed his first shot of the contest.

“Hogan has stepped it up,” Soukup said. “His average has come up this year, and I think the light bulb went on as well.”

Megan Brock finished fourth among varsity girls with a score of 86. Park’s Maggie Wickenhouser also finished in second place among junior varsity shooters with a score of 86.

“We’re excited about how they did,” Soukup said about Park’s performance in Alexandria. “We’re very proud of what they did. They did a great job.”

The state clay target tournament will be held on Saturday, June 24 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Park shooters at the state meet will include Noah Dammer, Joseph Rhode, Carson Nichols, Travis Smith and Lawson, along with alternates Mason Schouveller and Jake Hoge.